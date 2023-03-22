School Board President in conflict of interest?

Resident expresses concern over conflict of interest
By Bernie Lange
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:44 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Did District 51 School Board President Andrea Haitz cross a line while endorsing her husband for City Council?

One Grand Valley resident thinks she may have. Haitz sent an email out in which she said her husband supports faith, family freedom and the outdoors.

In the email she points to her own election to the school board as an example of conservative politics fighting back against progressives.

KKCO checked the code of ethics for school board members. It says members aren’t supposed to use their position for personal or partisan gain.

Haitz signed her email with the words, wife, mother, realtor, and D51 School Board President. One resident caught the detail and spoke out against it. “I think everybody can hold their own political views. But once you become an elected official, again, representing the community as a whole, you do kind of forego some of those abilities to put yourself out there,” said parent Jeff Warner. “So you should be more of a bystander watching what’s happening Obviously, she should support her husband and their goals, but as a member of the school board, and as a president, I don’t think that’s appropriate.”

In a statement, Andrea Haitz said her school board position in the signature line was caught and corrected and a new letter emailed to replace the old one.

