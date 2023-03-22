Slightly drier end of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A wet, snowy, and unsettled opening half of the week turns a little calmer, but some scattered rain and snow will still be possible as we close out the work week.

Rest of Today

Scattered mountain snow and valley rain continues through the rest of the morning and into the early portions of the afternoon, then the rain and snow should start to break between 2 PM and 4 PM. We’ll continue to trend drier through the rest of the afternoon, then we should be just about done with the rain and snow by around 10 PM to midnight. Some spotty snow could continue to linger in some of the higher elevations, but the rest of us will start seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies moving in. Some gusty winds are also possible into the afternoon. Just about everyone around the Western Slope could see wind gusts at times between 30 and 40 mph. That could make travel through the higher elevations even more difficult to dangerous as snow continues to come down.

Some Scattered Rain and Snow Persists...

Those partly to mostly cloudy skies that move in overnight tonight continue through Thursday morning, the scattered rain and snow once again develops across the region through the afternoon. It will not be anywhere near as widespread as the rain and snow we’ve seen through the start of the week, and there could be a handful of locations that see no rain or snow at all, but scattered rain and snow will once again be possible as the day progresses on Thursday. Rain and snow once again becomes a little more widespread on Friday, but still not quite to the extent of what we saw to open the week. It should once again be mostly mountain snow and valley rain, but there are some indications that some snow could try to make its way down into the valleys by late Friday evening and Friday night.

Finally Drier This Weekend

Better rain and snow chances start heading mostly for the higher elevations of the Western Slope this weekend, and that will finally give us a chance to dry out for a little while across a pretty good portion of the region. Partly to mostly cloudy skies settle into the region, but temperatures will turn several degrees cooler with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s and lows in the lower to middle 20s.

Warmer Early Next Week

That drier pattern continues into early next week, and we’ll see temperatures start to gradually turn warmer as well. The week starts off cool with highs in the middle to upper 40s on Monday, then we’ll warm into the lower 50s on Tuesday as clouds clear out a little more.

Next 24 Hours

Rain and mountain snow will wind down through the afternoon, and we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies from there with highs in the middle and upper 40s. Some spotty snow could continue over some of the higher elevations, but we should stay dry as partly to mostly cloudy skies continue in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez with overnight lows in the middle and upper 20s. Dry conditions continue with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday morning, but scattered rain and snow returns by the afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

