Man accused of killing 2-year-old daughter during police chase in Texas

The mother of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan discusses her daughter's slaying. (Source: KHOU/CNN)
By KHOU staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:54 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A Texas man is being held on $2 million bond for allegedly killing his daughter.

Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday.

He’s accused of taking his 2-year-old from daycare on Monday and fleeing with her after confronting her mother.

Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.
Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.(Source: KHOU/CNN)

Flanagan was chased by police for 45 minutes as he allegedly assaulted the girl in the car, authorities said.

He was eventually arrested by a tactical team, but the girl was already dead.

Flanagan is facing a murder charge, but prosecutors said that it could be upgraded to capital murder pending autopsy results.

A toddler dies after her father allegedly picked her up at daycare, confronted the mother and led sheriff deputies on a chase in Texas. (Source: KPRC/CNN)

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central High School Principal resigns
Gonzalez's vehicle is a blue 2007 Honda Element with a Colorado license plate reading "BQW-808."
Body found in missing Grand Junction woman’s vehicle
The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
Melissa Gonzales
Woman in vehicle positively identified as missing GJ woman
Grand Junction police cars sit parked near the recovery location.
Rescue teams pull unresponsive man from Colorado River

Latest News

FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Fetterman expected back ‘soon,’ but no certain timeline yet
FILE - The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.
FBI: 1 person fatally shot during hostage rescue in Houston
Laxman Narasimhan officially became the coffee chain's chief executive on Monday.
New CEO of Starbucks says he’ll work as a barista once a month amid labor unrest
Starbucks workers in New Jersey went on strike on Wednesday.
Starbucks workers strike in New Jersey
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives at his office, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New...
Manhattan DA rejects GOP demand for info on Trump case