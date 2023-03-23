Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Missy!

Missy is an 8-year-old sweetheart. This girl just can’t get enough affection. Before you even approach her cage, she’ll start making biscuits of happiness just from seeing you walk into the room. She has done well around other cats, dogs, and kids. She is fixed and up to date on all her vaccines.

As always, Roice Hurst is looking for foster parents. You can contact them at 970-434-7337.

