Bill to prioritize apprenticeships, boost Colorado’s workforce passes committee

New legislation to boost Colorado’s workforce passed through the House Education Committee today.
New legislation to boost Colorado's workforce passed through the House Education Committee today.
By Hannah Hickman
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New legislation to boost Colorado’s workforce passed through the House Education Committee today.

HB23-1212 passed the committee by a 10-1 vote. The bill would create apprenticeships through the Colorado Department of Education and trade industries for graduating students.

It would also create a requirement for online job boards for students, have the state incorporate career planning tools, and develop individual career and academic plans for students.

The bill’s goal is to bolster the state’s workforce while providing paying jobs to students immediately after graduation.

