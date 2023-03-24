Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.(Guardia Civil via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drone footage released by the Spanish Civil Guard shows one of the largest whale species in the world.

The gigantic whale, weighing about 40 tons and measuring 55 feet long, was seen off the Spanish coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.

Studies have revealed that traumatic events, such as a collision with a ship, are usually the cause of abnormalities in whales.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalez's vehicle is a blue 2007 Honda Element with a Colorado license plate reading "BQW-808."
Body found in missing Grand Junction woman’s vehicle
The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
Melissa Gonzales
Woman in vehicle positively identified as missing GJ woman
Handcuffs - FILE
Fruita man in custody after threatening others with weapon
Man dies after falling into Colorado River
Man dies after falling into Colorado River

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks during the GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday.
House GOP passes parents’ rights bill in clash over schools
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office at...
Biden, Trudeau to hold talks on migration, Haiti and more
Patricia Oliver shouts at the House panel before being removed.
Father of Parkland school shooting victim arrested during House hearing