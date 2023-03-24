JUCO World Series hosting National Anthem auditions

The JUCO World Series Entertainment Committee is looking for National Anthem singers.
The JUCO World Series Entertainment Committee is looking for National Anthem singers.(Pixabay)
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The JUCO World Series Entertainment Committee is looking for National Anthem singers.

Anyone looking to test their vocal prowess can audition either in-person or virtually.

In-person auditions will be held on Monday, April 24th at River of Life Alliance Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Singers will be expected to fill out an information sheet when they arrive and perform the national anthem a capella.

Singers auditioning virtually are asked to visit JUCO World Series Facebook or website and click on the audition link. All auditions must be submitted virtually by Tuesday, April 25th.

