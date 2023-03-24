JUCO World Series hosting National Anthem auditions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The JUCO World Series Entertainment Committee is looking for National Anthem singers.

Anyone looking to test their vocal prowess can audition either in-person or virtually.

In-person auditions will be held on Monday, April 24th at River of Life Alliance Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Singers will be expected to fill out an information sheet when they arrive and perform the national anthem a capella.

Singers auditioning virtually are asked to visit JUCO World Series Facebook or website and click on the audition link. All auditions must be submitted virtually by Tuesday, April 25th.

