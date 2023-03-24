Russians, American delayed in space to return in September

FILE - This undated handout photo released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation shows the...
FILE - This undated handout photo released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation shows the International Space Station (ISS).(Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Two cosmonauts and an astronaut who were supposed to leave the International Space Station this month will be brought back to Earth in late September, doubling their time aboard the orbiting laboratory to more than a year, Russia’s space agency announced Friday.

The return of Russians Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin and NASA’s Frank Rubio was delayed after the Soyuz capsule they planned to ride in developed a coolant leak while docked to the space station.

An empty Soyuz was sent to the station in late February to serve as a rescue capsule. The three-person replacement crew that was originally scheduled to be aboard that capsule is now set to head for the space station on Sept. 15, the Roscosmos space agency said.

Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio are to return on Sept. 27; they launched into space on Sept. 21, 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalez's vehicle is a blue 2007 Honda Element with a Colorado license plate reading "BQW-808."
Body found in missing Grand Junction woman’s vehicle
The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
Melissa Gonzales
Woman in vehicle positively identified as missing GJ woman
Handcuffs - FILE
Fruita man in custody after threatening others with weapon
Man dies after falling into Colorado River
Man dies after falling into Colorado River

Latest News

FILE - Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear...
Minnesota nuclear plant shuts down for leak; residents worry
Kelsey Holder, a fifth-grade teacher at Pembroke Elementary, has died.
Community mourning death of ‘beloved’ elementary school teacher, unborn child
The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stand in Utah ski collision trial
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
Biden, Trudeau celebrate ‘inseparable’ US-Canada relations
New York Police Department officers of the emergency service unit arrive at the courthouse...
Powder, threat sent to Manhattan DA investigating Trump