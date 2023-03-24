State senators working to propose ban on ghost guns

Two state senators are introducing a bill to ban ghost guns across the state of Colorado.
Two state senators are introducing a bill to ban ghost guns across the state of Colorado.(Governor Tom Wolf / CC BY 2.0 and Pixabay)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Amid the latest school shooting in the state, two state senators are introducing a bill to ban ghost guns across the state of Colorado.

State senators Chris Hansen and Rhonda Fields are the primary sponsors for the soon to be proposed bill.

The term ‘ghost gun’ refers to a virtually untraceable, easy to make firearm. Currently in the state you can purchase ghost gun kits or you can build one with a 3-d printer, they require no background check and have no serial number associated with them.

The suspect in the East High School shooting was arrested two years ago for possessing a ghost gun.

Under the soon to be proposed bill it would be illegal to own a ghost gun. A first offense would be considered a misdemeanor and repeat offenders could be charged with a felony.

The bill would also outlaw 3-D switches that can turn semi-automatic guns to fully automatic ones.

The bill is set to introduced next week.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalez's vehicle is a blue 2007 Honda Element with a Colorado license plate reading "BQW-808."
Body found in missing Grand Junction woman’s vehicle
The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
Melissa Gonzales
Woman in vehicle positively identified as missing GJ woman
Handcuffs - FILE
Fruita man in custody after threatening others with weapon
Man dies after falling into Colorado River
Man dies after falling into Colorado River

Latest News

St. Mary’s opposes bill that would place a limit on facility fees.
St. Mary’s opposes bill aiming to limit facility fees
City of Grand Junction
Municipal elections approaching
The Colorado Hospital Association opposed HB23-1215.
Colorado Hospital Association opposes limitations on hospital fees
New legislation to boost Colorado’s workforce passed through the House Education Committee today.
Bill to prioritize apprenticeships, boost Colorado’s workforce passes committee