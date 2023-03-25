Biden Administration proposes to keep Space Command Center in Colorado Spirngs

The Biden Administration proposed the U.S. Space Command Center stay in Colorado Springs.
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The U.S. Space Command Center in Colorado Springs may be here to stay.

The Biden administration recently proposed to keep the Space Command Center in Colorado Springs after former President Donald Trump proposed it be relocated to Huntsville, Alabama.

The Space Command Center has been around for decades dating back to 1982.

This week a White House official said they had concerns about disruptions of space operations should the center be moved.

In an email to the Washington Post a senior military official said the Space Command Center is capable of operating to the best of its’ ability quicker in Colorado Springs than in Alabama.

