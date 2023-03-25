CMU’s Chris Hanks secures 1000th Career Win

By Garrett Brown
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:55 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University’s Head Baseball Coach Chris Hanks won his 1000th game as a head coach during the Mavericks blowout 15-0 win over Colorado Christian University.

With the win Hanks becomes the 22nd head coach in NCAA DII to reach that mark. He also became the fastest coach to reach that mark, doing so in his 25th season. He also has the 22nd most wins all time in NCAA DII.

Hanks is the eighth active head coach to get to four-digit wins.

Coach Hanks’ first win as Mavs head coach came back before the turn of the millennium, back in 1999 against Southern Utah.

The next big milestone for the longtime Maverick Head Coach would be win 1070. After hitting that mark, Hanks would move to number 49 on the NCAA all-time list at all three levels.

The Mavericks got back to business quickly winning the second game of the doubleheader against CCU at 17-2.

