Finishing off the weekend with more mountain snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Our next 24 hours:

The potential of on and snow showers to scattered light rain is tapering off tonight, while the mountains will continue to receive snowfall throughout the day. In the valleys for Grand Junction and Montrose tonight, the overcast skies we encountered throughout the day will taper off to partly cloudy to clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the lower twenties to upper teens.

This weekend:

The valleys will remain predominantly dry, with chances of any precipitation occurring staying on the low end. The mountains will continue to experience snowfall, but compared to what this week has brought, it will be on the low end. Some mountains could receive up to four inches of snowfall on Saturday. Temperatures in the valleys will stay in the lower forties for Grand Junction and upper thirties for Montrose on Saturday.

On Sunday, the valleys’ sky conditions will not change, but snow chances will increase for the mountains. Another round of heavy snowfall will occur for some locations like Marble and Aspen, while moderate snowfall rates will hover around the San Juans and most of the I-70 corridor. Temperatures for Grand Junction and Montrose will again remain in the upper thirties to lower forties.

Next Week:

As we start a new workweek, the daily snowfall for the mountains and scattered rain and snow showers for the valleys will begin to end. While conditions will remain dry for the valleys, we will start to see some sunshine across the Western Slope. Temperatures will continue in Grand Junction’s mid-forties and lower forties for Montrose.

Tuesday, temperatures will jump into the lower fifties for both locations as we will stay under mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover increases by Wednesday, and temperatures peak into the mid-fifties. By the time we get into Thursday, our next snowmaker will start to roll in.

Our Next Weather Maker:

Thursday, another round of rain and snow will occur in the valleys as the mountains will receive another helping of snowfall. There is the likelihood that the valleys will transition back into scattered showers as temperatures will hover in the upper forties. For the mountains, snowfall totals can approach around four to seven inches, with higher amounts in localized areas.

