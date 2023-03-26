Mountain snow continues as valleys remain mostly dry

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Our next 24 hours:

Partly sunny skies will start to taper off, leading to partly cloudy skies for most of the Western Slope as we approach the overnight hours. Some snowfall is still likely for our mountains, but it will not be as significant as this past week has brought us. Temperature staying chilly throughout the day will translate to colder temperatures tonight. Grand Junction will sit in the lower twenties and Montrose in the upper teens.

For Sunday, the last set of snowfall will arrive again for our mountains around the afternoon hours and will continue throughout the remainder of our Sunday. Valleys will stay low for rain or snow. Grand Junction and Montrose Temperatures will sit in the lower forties and upper thirties.

Next Week:

Snowfall that picked up on Sunday for our mountains will continue throughout the day on Monday. Where most of the snowfall starts to wrap up for good will be Monday overnight into Tuesday morning.

Snowfall totals for the mountains will sit around the one to four-inch mark. Some locations like Marble and Aspen could see totals up to six inches. Localized higher amounts are possible.

Sunshine will return on Monday for the valleys as sky cover will stay under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will gradually warm up for the Grand Junction and Montrose, remaining in the lower forties and upper thirties. Temperatures will gradually warm up to lower to mid-fifties by Tuesday and Wednesday for Grand Junction and Montrose before easing off into the upper forties and lower fifties by Thursday.

Our Next Weather Maker:

While an everyday snowmaker will wrap up by the following Monday, the next one will arrive late Wednesday and into Thursday. The setup will be similar to this past week, where valleys will see greater chances for rain and mountains for snowfall. What’s different is that this next snowmaker will start to wrap up by Friday and will only be ongoing for a few days.

