Clearing today, then seasonable temperatures briefly return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The weekend closed with snow coming down in many locations around the Western Slope yesterday evening. Skies start clearing out today, then we turn much warmer by the middle of the week.

Clearing Out, Warming Up

The morning started off with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but we’re seeing a lot more sunshine now over the Grand Valley as we finish up the morning and head into the afternoon. We’ll switch in between mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies through the day, but the return of sunshine won’t help us out very much with those temperatures. We’ll likely only see highs in the middle to upper 30s and lower 40s across the lower elevations. Skies will continue to clear through Tuesday, bringing warmer temperatures with it. We’ll finally start getting close to seasonable temperatures by Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Next Rain and Snow Chance

As is typical for this time of year, the warmer temperatures don’t last long and cooler air once again follows. While Wednesday will be the warmest day for many of us, we’ll also see clouds back on the increase once again. Mountain snow and valley rain returns once again through the day on Thursday, with the highest chances for that rain and snow moving through from Thursday afternoon to early Friday morning. The valleys could see a brief transition over to snow Thursday night and into very early Friday morning, otherwise it should just be rain for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. We’ll dry out across the region through the day on Friday, but temperatures turn a little cooler again as well.

Drier and Warmer Again This Weekend

Mostly sunny skies return once again by the weekend, and we should be back up close to seasonable temperatures by Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies settle into the region for the rest of the day. Highs will be around 40° in Grand Junction and Cortez, 35° in Montrose, and 42° in Delta. Skies continue to clear out tonight, turning temperatures even colder into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows fall to 18° in Grand Junction, 21° in Delta, 13° in Montrose, and 20° on Cortez. Mostly sunny skies become more dominant through the day on Tuesday with high temperatures making it to around 51° in Grand Junction and Delta, 49° in Montrose, and 52° in Cortez.

