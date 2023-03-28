6-week-old kitten found abandoned at airport terminal, rescuers say

A 6-week-old kitten was abandoned at the Las Vegas airport, according to a shelter. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A 6-week-old kitten was recently found abandoned at an airport in Las Vegas.

According to The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas, a nonprofit organization, rescuers found the kitten alone at the Harry Reid International Airport.

KVVU reports the cat was located in a carrier with two toys and a towel at a terminal gate at the airport.

The animal foundation said the 6-week-old kitten has been named Bruno and weighs about 1.5 pounds.

The shelter team said they are currently taking care of Bruno and he will be ready for adoption soon.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Gonzales
Woman in vehicle positively identified as missing GJ woman
Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to...
Man gets life in prison for fatally stabbing child more than 50 times
Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Man barricades himself inside apartment on David Street
Governor addresses affordable housing bill
Governor’s affordable housing plan will have direct impact on GJ housing
Skiing and boarding extended until April 9 at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn extends longest ski season

Latest News

Crash, an 8-year-old rescue cat from Boise, Idaho, now stars in the spring 2023 Cadbury...
Crash the rescue cat wins 2023 Cadbury Bunny contest
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
US financial regulators appeared before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, WHDH,...
Fed official: Bank rules under review in wake of SVB failure
US financial regulators appeared before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, WHDH,...
What caused the bank meltdown?
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in...
Biden: GOP policies would surrender tech economy to China