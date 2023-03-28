Bitter cold relaxes as rain approaches

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -An upper level low pressure circulation is exiting Colorado to the east. High pressure is filling in behind it and bring a reinforcing shot of cold air to us.

Record Cold Monday Morning

Monday morning’s low temperatures were as cold as 16 degrees at Grand Junction -- tying the record low temperature set in 1921 -- 20 degrees at Montrose and Delta, and 19 degrees at Cortez. Another deep freeze is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. If you have started planting outside, this will likely damage sensitive vegetation. Make sure you cover it and take steps to protect it. Tonight, we’ll chill to lows in the lower 20s across the Grand Valley with teens in our colder areas including Delta, Montrose, Olathe, and even Cortez.

Last Freeze

The average date of our last freeze is April 22. The earliest last freeze on record is March 21, 1940. The latest last freeze of the season was on May 21, 2022 - just last year.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear and cold. Sunset is at 7:33 PM. We’ll cool from upper 30s at 6 PM to upper 20s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear. Low temperatures will be near 20 degrees around Grand Junction, 13 degrees around Montrose, 16 degrees around Delta, and 14 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a little bit warmer. High temperatures will be near 49 degree around around Grand Junction, 47 degrees around Montrose, 50 degrees around Delta, and 51 degrees around Cortez.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker is on track to arrive on Thursday. It will bring rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains. Rain may change to snow Thursday night. There is some indication that some rain and mountain snow may linger through at least part of Friday, too. We’ll be tracking the approach of this incoming storm system over the next couple of days.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Gonzales
Woman in vehicle positively identified as missing GJ woman
Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to...
Man gets life in prison for fatally stabbing child more than 50 times
Man dies after falling into Colorado River
Man dies after falling into Colorado River
Governor addresses affordable housing bill
Governor’s affordable housing plan will have direct impact on GJ housing
Gonzalez's vehicle is a blue 2007 Honda Element with a Colorado license plate reading "BQW-808."
Body found in missing Grand Junction woman’s vehicle

Latest News

Our new week started cold, but we'll warm as our next weather maker approaches.
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather forecast for Monday 3.27.23
Skies will continue to clear out some as we head into the afternoon.
Clearing today, then seasonable temperatures briefly return
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KKCO First Alert Weather - 3/27
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast March 26, 2023
Sunshine to return to valleys as mountain snow wraps up tomorrow