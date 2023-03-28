Bitter cold relaxes as rain approaches

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -An upper level low pressure circulation is exiting Colorado to the east. High pressure is filling in behind it and bring a reinforcing shot of cold air to us.

Record Cold Monday Morning

Monday morning’s low temperatures were as cold as 16 degrees at Grand Junction -- tying the record low temperature set in 1921 -- 20 degrees at Montrose and Delta, and 19 degrees at Cortez. Another deep freeze is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. If you have started planting outside, this will likely damage sensitive vegetation. Make sure you cover it and take steps to protect it. Tonight, we’ll chill to lows in the lower 20s across the Grand Valley with teens in our colder areas including Delta, Montrose, Olathe, and even Cortez.

Last Freeze

The average date of our last freeze is April 22. The earliest last freeze on record is March 21, 1940. The latest last freeze of the season was on May 21, 2022 - just last year.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear and cold. Sunset is at 7:33 PM. We’ll cool from upper 30s at 6 PM to upper 20s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear. Low temperatures will be near 20 degrees around Grand Junction, 13 degrees around Montrose, 16 degrees around Delta, and 14 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a little bit warmer. High temperatures will be near 49 degree around around Grand Junction, 47 degrees around Montrose, 50 degrees around Delta, and 51 degrees around Cortez.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker is on track to arrive on Thursday. It will bring rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains. Rain may change to snow Thursday night. There is some indication that some rain and mountain snow may linger through at least part of Friday, too. We’ll be tracking the approach of this incoming storm system over the next couple of days.

