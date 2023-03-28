Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week

Grand Rivers pet of the week
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:48 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Kida!

Kida is an 8-year-old female Great Pyrenees mix who was found lost in Mack in February.

She had a very large neck wound when she went to Mesa County Animal Services and became a Grand Rivers Humane Society doggie. She went to the vet, was vaccinated and her large neck wound was extensively cleaned up and she received 17 stitches.

Kida is sweetest 100lb teddy bear you have ever met. She loves adults, loves kids and does well with foster’s cats and dogs.

She enjoys “patrolling” her foster’s back yard with secure 6′ fencing.

Kida’s working days are over - she is now a retired Great Pyrenees Livestock Guardian Dog.

She is extremely affectionate, smart, calm, walks well on leash, is crate trained and housebroken.

She will be adoptable as soon as her neck wound heals and she is medically cleared by the vet.

If you’re interested you can contact the Grand Rivers Humane Society at 970-644-0575.

As always, if you cannot adopt, you can foster.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Gonzales
Woman in vehicle positively identified as missing GJ woman
Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to...
Man gets life in prison for fatally stabbing child more than 50 times
Governor addresses affordable housing bill
Governor’s affordable housing plan will have direct impact on GJ housing
Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Report of domestic dispute results in stand off with GJPD
Man dies after falling into Colorado River
Man dies after falling into Colorado River

Latest News

GRPOTW
Grand Rivers pet of the week
A new Colorado Supreme Court ruling is aimed at making legal representation more affordable and...
Colorado Supreme Court Ruling aims to make legal representation affordable; accessible
Mayor Stout testifies against wildfire code board
Wildfire Mitigation Project about to kick off
Skiing and boarding extended until April 9 at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn extends longest ski season