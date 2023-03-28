Greek police arrest 2 people suspected of planning terrorist attacks

Greek police arrest 2 suspected of planning terror attacks
Greek police arrest 2 suspected of planning terror attacks(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece say they have arrested two terrorism suspects who had been planning attacks in the country aimed at causing mass casualties.

The suspects were allegedly part of an overseas terrorism network. They are being held at police headquarters in central Athens, authorities said Tuesday.

Greece’s anti-terrorism police division and National Intelligence Service were involved in the arrest, according to a police statement, and were assisted by a foreign intelligence service that has not been named.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Gonzales
Woman in vehicle positively identified as missing GJ woman
Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to...
Man gets life in prison for fatally stabbing child more than 50 times
Governor addresses affordable housing bill
Governor’s affordable housing plan will have direct impact on GJ housing
Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Report of domestic dispute results in stand off with GJPD
Man dies after falling into Colorado River
Man dies after falling into Colorado River

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
McCarthy calls on Biden to schedule meeting on debt ceiling
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
McCarthy says Biden hasn't negotiated yet on debt ceiling
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Mexico: Migrants lit mattresses in detention center protest; fire killed 39