Powderhorn extends longest ski season

Skiing and boarding extended until April 9 at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Skiing and boarding extended until April 9 at Powderhorn Mountain Resort(Chris Guevera)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Great news for skiers and boarders! Powderhorn Mountain Resort announced they will extend their season until Sunday April 9th.

The resort reports 28 feet of snow for the season with a solid 100 inches at the base. Powderhorn had its earliest opening date in early December.

For lift information follow this link: https://www.powderhorn.com/.

