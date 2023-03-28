Record cold easing, now rain is on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tuesday morning delivered more record cold across Western Colorado. Montrose cooled to 17 degrees and Cortez cooled to 13 degrees - both breaking record low temperatures for the date. Grand Junction tied the record low on Monday morning.

Not So Cold Tonight

We’re climbing of the deepest cold, and we’ll take the sharpest edge off of the cold. That starts tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 30s across the Grand Valley with upper 20s to lower 30s for the Lower Gunnison River Valley from Delta to Montrose and also for the Four Corners around Cortez.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy. Sunset will be at 7:34 PM. We’ll cool from upper 40s around 6 PM to upper 30s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 31 degrees around Grand Junction, 29 degrees around Montrose, 30 degrees around Montrose, and 28 degrees around Cortez. A peek of sun is possible first thing Wednesday morning. Clouds will increase throughout the day. High temperatures will be near 58 degrees around Grand Junction, 59 degrees around Montrose, 60 degrees around Delta, and 61 degrees around Cortez.

Our Next Weather Maker

Rain and mountain snow are on track to return on Thursday. Our next weather maker is a large area of low pressure off the coast of southern Oregon and northern California. This swirling storm system will slide southward down the Pacific Coast and gradually ease back in intensity. It will weaken further as it tracks inland and toward us. Valley rain and mountain snow could begin here in Western Colorado between 9 AM and noon on Thursday. There can be some dry spells as dry air gets drawn into the storm system as it passes us. Occasional valley rain and mountain are likely Thursday night through Friday morning. Lingering spots of snow on Friday morning will mainly be over the higher terrain surrounding the valleys along Highway 50. That snow will likely end by 6 PM Friday.

