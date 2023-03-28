Report of domestic dispute results in stand off with GJPD

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance early Monday morning. A woman reported a male subject made active threats against her. Officers from the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) and deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded.

After making contact with the subject in his vehicle, he took off. Authorities later contacted him again Monday afternoon in the 1900 block of David Street at the Linden Pointe apartments where has barricaded himself. The subject is refusing to cooperate with police.

Several reports of loud bangs from neighbors were posted to social media. People are advised to stay out of the area.

