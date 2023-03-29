Biden to visit area of Mississippi ravaged by massive storm

A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a...
A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday to meet those impacted by last week’s massive storm that ripped through more than a half-dozen towns, the White House announced Wednesday.

The Bidens plan to visit with first responders, community members and state and local officials and survey recovery efforts. The White House said the president would reaffirm the administration’s commitment to support the people of Mississippi for “as long as it takes.”

At least 25 people are dead in Mississippi following Friday night's severe weather outbreak. (Credit: CNN Newsource, MSEMA)

Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi earlier this week, making federal funding available to the hardest hit areas.

The storm hit so quickly that the sheriff’s department in Rolling Fork barely had time to set off sirens to warn the community of 2,000 residents.

Church members in Wren, Mississippi, picked up the pieces of a staple in their community.

