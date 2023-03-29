Colorado makes moves to protect women and LGBTQ community country wide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new bill is under consideration in Colorado.

The contents of that bill may give hope to the LGBT+ community and women across America.

After Roe v. Wade was overturned, Colorado saw a 33 percent increase in patients seeking services that are now illegal in some states.

Legislators credit the 24 plus states who have introduced restrictions on abortions, or a total ban, for the rise in numbers.

States like Texas have bounty laws, meaning anyone could turn someone in to the authorities for an abortion.

They would receive cash for doing so.

This new bill protects patients from being prosecuted by a state with anti-abortion laws.

Similarly, healthcare providers will not be required to divulge information surrounding reproductive or gender affirming care.

“We are on the side of Coloradans who respect our personal decision-making abilities and privacy,” said Representative Meg Froelich, from Englewood. “This is the Colorado way. We are not going to let a fringe group of folks making bad decisions and other states dictate what Coloradans can and can’t do in the privacy of the exam room.”

The bill isn’t solely looking out for women.

Transgender individuals seeking gender affirming care in the state of Colorado will not be penalized.

Even if they reside in a different state.

Nine states have presented anti-LGBT+ laws during the 2023 session.

