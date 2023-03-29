Melissa Joan Hart says she helped kids get to safety after Nashville school shooting

Actress Melissa Joan Hart says she helped children get to safety after the school shooting in Nashville. (Credit: Instagram/MelissaJoanHart via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Melissa Joan Hart is sharing how she helped some children following the school shooting in Nashville.

The actress posted on Instagram saying she was near The Covenant School shortly after Monday’s deadly shooting.

She said she helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway. They were coming out of the woods to escape the situation.

Hart, whose children go to a school near The Covenant School, said she waited to release the video because it was “too raw to post” on the day of the shooting.

Hart is best known for her work as a teen actor starring in sitcoms including “Clarissa Explains It All” and “Sabrina, The Teenage Witch.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Gonzales
Woman in vehicle positively identified as missing GJ woman
Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Man barricades himself inside apartment on David Street
Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to...
Man gets life in prison for fatally stabbing child more than 50 times
Skiing and boarding extended until April 9 at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn extends longest ski season
Governor addresses affordable housing bill
Governor’s affordable housing plan will have direct impact on GJ housing

Latest News

A man holding an umbrella stands in front of a Jewish restaurant that Greek officials believe...
Greece: Terror suspects offered money to target Jewish site
Two masked suspects fell though the ceiling in Glendale, Wisconsin.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 robbery suspects fall through ceiling
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills
President Joe Biden talks with reporters be he boards Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham...
Biden starts democracy summit with $690M pledge for programs
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
Senate: Credit Suisse still helps rich Americans evade taxes