Next rain and snow chance approaches the region

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clouds start to increase today as the warmest temperatures of the week roll through, then rain and snow turns us cooler again to close out the week.

Wet and Cool End of the Week

Clouds increase across the region today, but we should continue to remain dry. Much of our Thursday morning is dry as well with cloudy skies, then mountain snow and valley rain showers will start popping up by around 10 or 11 AM. A main band of rain and snow shoves through the region between noon and 3 PM, then scattered rounds of mountain snow and valley rain continue to move through the region through the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours. Snow will start to primarily favor the higher elevations of the region into early Friday morning, though a quick rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out in the valleys. Scattered snow continues mostly over the mountains through much of the day on Friday, then snow starts winding down and skies start clearing out Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

Snowfall Totals

This will be yet another event that passes through the region with minimal, if any snowfall totals for the valleys. Most locations outside of the valleys will see between 1 to 4 inches of snow, while the Grand Mesa, Crested Butte, and Vail could see anywhere between half a foot to a foot and a half of snow. There may also be a couple of highest-elevation locations of the San Juan Mountains that could see around another foot of snow. The bullseye for the highest snowfall amounts is currently located in the higher elevations east of Highway 13, south of Highway 40, and west of Highway 131.

Dry, Comfortable, and Beautiful Weekend

Skies continue to clear out across the region early Saturday morning, and many of us will see sunny to mostly sunny skies as we head into the afternoon. We may see a few more clouds on Sunday compared to Saturday as our next system approaches the region by Monday, but we’ll still see plenty of sunshine. After a cooler end to the work week, we will very quickly start turning warmer into the weekend with temperatures approaching seasonal values once again by Sunday afternoon. It’ll be a dry weekend, it’ll be a sunny weekend, and it’ll be a beautiful weekend around the Western Slope. Get out there and enjoy it before the next rain and snow chance arrives by early next week.

Another Rain and Snow Chance

Clouds increase through the day on Monday, then we’ll start seeing rain and snow once again by Monday afternoon and evening. The best chances for rain and snow look to be Monday night and early Tuesday morning, but some of that could continue to linger around in some of the higher elevations through a portion of the day on Tuesday.

Next 24 Hours

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to continue through the rest of the day, with most of the clouds being higher-altitude clouds. We should still see enough sunshine to warm temperatures to 59° in Grand Junction and Montrose, 60° in Delta, and 61° in Cortez. We’ll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and into early Thursday morning with lows dropping to 39° in Grand Junction, 38° in Delta, 36° in Montrose, and 34° in Cortez. Most of the rain and snow holds off until around 10 or 11 AM, then scattered periods of mountain snow and valley rain continue through the rest of our Thursday.

