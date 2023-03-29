Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Lucy!

Lucy is a beautiful 1-year-old tabby with mesmerizing green eyes. She’s independent and loves to explore her surroundings, but she also loves getting human affection. Playtime is her favorite. She would likely do best in a home without young children, because Lucy has been scared of the young kids she has met so far.

Kitten Shower Donation Drive is Saturday, April 8

Join us on Saturday, April 8 from 12pm-4pm for our annual Kitten Shower Donation Drive to prepare for the influx of kittens we’ll care for this kitten season! Bring your tax-deductible donations to Roice-Hurst Humane Society and enjoy a shelter tour, learn about fostering, and meet some adorable kittens.

For more information you can call Roice-Hurst at 970-434-7337.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Gonzales
Woman in vehicle positively identified as missing GJ woman
Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Man barricades himself inside apartment on David Street
Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to...
Man gets life in prison for fatally stabbing child more than 50 times
Skiing and boarding extended until April 9 at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn extends longest ski season
Governor addresses affordable housing bill
Governor’s affordable housing plan will have direct impact on GJ housing

Latest News

Edesia food and wine expo
Edesia food and wine expo
Edesia food and wine expo
Edesia food and wine expo
RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
Colorado Mesa University is helping students feel safe.
Colorado Mesa University creates safe space for students