Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Lucy!

Lucy is a beautiful 1-year-old tabby with mesmerizing green eyes. She’s independent and loves to explore her surroundings, but she also loves getting human affection. Playtime is her favorite. She would likely do best in a home without young children, because Lucy has been scared of the young kids she has met so far.

Kitten Shower Donation Drive is Saturday, April 8

Join us on Saturday, April 8 from 12pm-4pm for our annual Kitten Shower Donation Drive to prepare for the influx of kittens we’ll care for this kitten season! Bring your tax-deductible donations to Roice-Hurst Humane Society and enjoy a shelter tour, learn about fostering, and meet some adorable kittens.

For more information you can call Roice-Hurst at 970-434-7337.

