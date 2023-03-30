CDOT warns drivers about distracted driving; dangerous roads

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Department of Transportation is wanting drivers to nix their bad habits.

April is distracted driving awareness month and CDOT is urging drivers to set aside distractions to keep roads safer.

CDOT said dangerous and distracted driving as a result of responding to text messages or talking to a passenger, accounted for 65 fatal crashes across the state in 2021.

A 2022 driver behavior survey conducted by CDOT broke down exactly what drivers are being distracted by.

· The survey found 36% of drivers were distracted by eating or drinking something.

· 21% were distracted from selecting entertainment through a phone or radio.

· 15% were found to be distracted by talking on a hands-free phone.

· 7% were found distracted by reading text messages or being on social media.

CDOT is urging drivers to find solutions to distracted driving such as turning on do not disturb on your phone when you’re in the car.

