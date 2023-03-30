FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan

A life-saving medication has been approved for over-the-counter sales.
A life-saving medication has been approved for over-the-counter sales.
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:59 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday, federal officials approved selling for the very first time an over-the-counter version of an opioid antidote, like Narcan.

The US Food and Drug Administration is taking a critical step to reduce drug overdoses. “So originally, it was required to be sold with a prescription,” said Sam Bourdon with the Colorado Department of Health and Human Services

Narcan comes as a nasal spray. It reverses fatal overdoses by blocking the effect that opioids have on the nervous system.

“We see increased accessibility, and having those additional avenues of access really enhances individuals’ likelihood of both carrying Narcan or naloxone and being prepared to respond in the event of an overdose,” said Bourdon.

Experts hope wider medicine availability will reduce the nation’s high drug fatality rates. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2021.

“The FDA has indicated that the timeline for the availability and the price of the over-the-counter product will be determined by the manufacturer,” said Bourdon.

The state health department will continue to provide no-cost naloxone to recreation centers, schools, and workplaces.

