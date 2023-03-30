GJ pot shop lottery held March 30

GJ one step closer to opening legal pot shops
GJ one step closer to opening legal pot shops(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:46 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The decision on who will be able to operate a marijuana retail business in Grand Junction will take another step forward Thursday. That’s when the city will hold a lottery to see who is selected to hold a license for a pot shop.

The lottery drawing will happen at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 30th.

31 potential businesses are vying for a license. Only 10 will be selected. High Colorado will be included in the lottery. If they are picked an 11th applicant will be chosen, because of pending litigation contesting the applicant’s rejection during the public hearing process.

Their initial application was rejected after it was ruled they’re too close to Grand Junction High School.

