Marijuana lottery applicants chosen: Now what?

By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thirty-two applicants were part of today’s lottery, and only ten would walk away with the approval for a cannabis retail license.

Grand Junction approved the taxing of marijuana sales in 2022.

Now that businesses have been selected, residents of Grand Junction are wondering where that tax revenue will go.

City council member Phillip Pe’a says the extra funding collected from the marijuana tax will go towards the Grand Junction Recreation Center, which will be on the April 4th municipal election ballot. Aside from the rec center, Pe’a says the city will funnel more funds into the Police Department.

The chosen applicants will be required to have their shop up and running within the next year.

If they are not able to meet that deadline the license will need to be given up.

