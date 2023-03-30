Mesa County orders no burn advisory

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Strong winds moving through Mesa County force health officials to issue a no burn advisory.

Due to the strong winds, Mesa County Public Health said the advisory will be in place until 6:00 pm Thursday.

That means burning of any kind, including agricultural burning is not recommended during the advisory period.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for parts of Mesa County and other areas throughout the Western Slope.

For more information about alternatives to burning, you can visit the Mesa County Health Department’s website.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.