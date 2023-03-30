Mesa County orders no burn advisory

(KWCH)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Strong winds moving through Mesa County force health officials to issue a no burn advisory.

Due to the strong winds, Mesa County Public Health said the advisory will be in place until 6:00 pm Thursday.

That means burning of any kind, including agricultural burning is not recommended during the advisory period.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for parts of Mesa County and other areas throughout the Western Slope.

For more information about alternatives to burning, you can visit the Mesa County Health Department’s website.

