Mother charged after 3-year-old killed in house fire, authorities say

Samantha Paulino, 23, is facing charges after her 3-year-old daughter was killed and her...
Samantha Paulino, 23, is facing charges after her 3-year-old daughter was killed and her 2-year-old son was injured in a house fire. Authorities say she left the children at home alone.(Source: Carson City Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:06 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (Gray News) - A Nevada mother was arrested after her 3-year-old daughter was killed and her 2-year-old son was injured in a house fire. Authorities say she left the children at home alone.

Washoe Tribal Police arrived at the scene of a house fire at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday in South Carson City, Nevada, to find the home “engulfed,” according to a news release from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Officers could not enter the home due to the smoke and fire.

Neighbors told officers that two children, who were allegedly left alone by their mother often, may be inside.

First responders mounted a rescue operation and got a 2-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl out of the house. Both were unresponsive but breathing, and they were taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the 2-year-old boy was in serious condition due to smoke inhalation. The sheriff’s office said he is expected to survive.

While firefighters were battling the flames, investigators say the children’s mother, 23-year-old Samantha Paulino, arrived. She allegedly told officers she left the children home while she went to register for college classes.

Paulino was immediately taken into custody for suspected child abuse and neglect. She was later booked on charges of open murder and child abuse causing substantial bodily harm, according to the sheriff’s office. She is being held without bail.

The sheriff’s office said the children’s father was working at the time of the fire.

Investigations into both the 3-year-old girl’s death and the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Man barricades himself inside apartment on David Street
Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to...
Man gets life in prison for fatally stabbing child more than 50 times
Skiing and boarding extended until April 9 at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn extends longest ski season
Governor addresses affordable housing bill
Governor’s affordable housing plan will have direct impact on GJ housing
Current Grand Junction High School
Three high school principals announce their resignation

Latest News

Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court...
Biden won’t veto Republican-led bill ending COVID emergency
Talks to address the United States' debt ceiling and potential financial default remain at a...
Debt ceiling: Sen. Manchin calls on Biden to negotiate
The U.S. Army’s Fort Campbell says two military helicopters have crashed in southwestern...
2 Army helicopters crash during training in Ky.; deaths feared