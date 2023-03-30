Rain and mountain snow arrive Thursday, mountain travel could become difficult

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:17 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain and snow are approaching from the west. We’ll cloud up tonight, then rain and mountain snow will arrive on Thursday.

Timing For Western Colorado

Rain arrives between 10 AM and 2 PM on Thursday, working its way from west to east. Snow will fall over the higher terrain on either side of Highway 50. The lowest 2,000-3,000 feet of the valleys is dry enough that the rain may have some difficulty really getting started until after dark when the humidity increases. Either way, rain is not likely to be constant. We’re fair game for the rain all day, but there will be some dry spells, too. Snowy spots are possible overnight, both in the valleys and in the mountains.

Rain will end in the valleys and most of the snow will shift to the High Country for Friday. A few lingering spots of snow are possible over the Grand Mesa and other nearby higher areas. The snow over the High Country will wind down overnight Friday through early Saturday morning.

We Finally Reached 60!

The approach of this storm system sent a surge of warmth ahead of it and into Colorado. The Grand Junction Airport reached 60 degrees for the first time since November 9 - nearly five months.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. Sunset is at 7:35 PM. We’ll cool from upper 50s around 6 PM to near 50 by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 38 degrees around Grand Junction, 34 degrees around Montrose, 37 degrees around Delta, and 32 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mainly cloudy with occasional rain in the valleys and snow on the mountains. High temperatures will be near 51 degrees around Grand Junction, 52 degrees around Montrose, 53 degrees around Delta, and 49 degrees around Cortez.

This Weekend

This weekend will be fair even with abundant clouds. The clouds aren’t likely to bring rain. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s on Saturday with upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next chance for rain and snow could arrive as early as Monday night. More likely, it will arrive next Tuesday with valley rain that changes to snow and more snow in the mountains.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Gonzales
Woman in vehicle positively identified as missing GJ woman
Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Man barricades himself inside apartment on David Street
Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to...
Man gets life in prison for fatally stabbing child more than 50 times
Skiing and boarding extended until April 9 at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn extends longest ski season
Governor addresses affordable housing bill
Governor’s affordable housing plan will have direct impact on GJ housing

Latest News

Rain and snow are approaching and will arrive on Thursday.
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather forecast for 3.29.23
After a dry, cloudy, and warm Wednesday, rain and snow arrives again on Thursday.
Next rain and snow chance approaches the region
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KKCO First Alert Weather - 3/29
A new storm system will bring rain and snow to Western Colorado on Thursday.
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather forecast for Tuesday 3.28.23