Rain and mountain snow arrive Thursday, mountain travel could become difficult

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain and snow are approaching from the west. We’ll cloud up tonight, then rain and mountain snow will arrive on Thursday.

Timing For Western Colorado

Rain arrives between 10 AM and 2 PM on Thursday, working its way from west to east. Snow will fall over the higher terrain on either side of Highway 50. The lowest 2,000-3,000 feet of the valleys is dry enough that the rain may have some difficulty really getting started until after dark when the humidity increases. Either way, rain is not likely to be constant. We’re fair game for the rain all day, but there will be some dry spells, too. Snowy spots are possible overnight, both in the valleys and in the mountains.

Rain will end in the valleys and most of the snow will shift to the High Country for Friday. A few lingering spots of snow are possible over the Grand Mesa and other nearby higher areas. The snow over the High Country will wind down overnight Friday through early Saturday morning.

We Finally Reached 60!

The approach of this storm system sent a surge of warmth ahead of it and into Colorado. The Grand Junction Airport reached 60 degrees for the first time since November 9 - nearly five months.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. Sunset is at 7:35 PM. We’ll cool from upper 50s around 6 PM to near 50 by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 38 degrees around Grand Junction, 34 degrees around Montrose, 37 degrees around Delta, and 32 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mainly cloudy with occasional rain in the valleys and snow on the mountains. High temperatures will be near 51 degrees around Grand Junction, 52 degrees around Montrose, 53 degrees around Delta, and 49 degrees around Cortez.

This Weekend

This weekend will be fair even with abundant clouds. The clouds aren’t likely to bring rain. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s on Saturday with upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next chance for rain and snow could arrive as early as Monday night. More likely, it will arrive next Tuesday with valley rain that changes to snow and more snow in the mountains.

