Colorado Sprawl: state population only getting bigger

Colorado Sprawl Study shows state growth.
Colorado Sprawl Study shows state growth.(Jesse James / CC BY 2.0)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:47 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado has seen enormous population growth since 1982 and it’s only getting bigger.

A poll conducted by Rasmussen and commissioned by NumbersUSA found Colorado had the 7th fastest population growth in the nation. Mesa County saw a population growth of about 50 to 60 thousand over a 35-year period.

As a direct result of the population boom, the state has lost roughly 1200 square miles of open space.

Leon Kolankiewicz, the scientific director of NumbersUSA, said the latest Colorado Sprawl Study shows the direct correlation between urban sprawl and the loss of open space, natural habitats, and agricultural lands.

“Wildlife is paying a heavy price for the human Juggernaut as it was.” Kolankiewicz said.

Kolankiewicz said the World Wildlife Fund conducted a study last year that found there’s about a 70% decline in wildlife around the world since 1970.

“This is basically humanity, replacing wildlife, humanity, and our stuff. It’s not just the number of human beings, it’s everything else that we have.” Kolankiewicz said.

The increase in populations state and countrywide is creating somewhat of a cyclical problem. An influx in population is seen as a way to boost the economy, but in turn you create a housing shortage and drive out wildlife from their natural habitats with urban development.

Kolankiewicz said, “I think both Colorado and the country as a whole and the world as a whole have to find a way, and this may be a magic elixir here, but find a way to have prosperity without endless population and economic growth.”

The poll conducted by Rasmussen also found Coloradans view the state as overpopulated, making it hard to enjoy outdoor recreation and ski areas.

Colorado is projected to continue growing by another 1.5 to 1.8 million people by the year 2050.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Man barricades himself inside apartment on David Street
Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to...
Man gets life in prison for fatally stabbing child more than 50 times
Skiing and boarding extended until April 9 at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn extends longest ski season
Pot lottery graphic.
Grand Junction pot shop lottery held March 30
Current Grand Junction High School
Three high school principals announce their resignation

Latest News

Marshall fire in Boulder County.
Polis administration announces fund for wild prevention and repair
City of Grand Junction
Some residents say voting ballots not getting delivered
Ronald "Neal" Bistodeau, a 36-year-old man, was wanted in connection to a shooting on March 4,...
Man arrested in connection to early March shooting
Tina Peters trial pushed back again
Tina Peters trial pushed back again