Ingram has triple-double to help Pelicans rout Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season and the New Orleans Pelicans took advantage of Nikola Jokic’s absence to beat the Denver Nuggets 107-88 on Thursday night.

Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points and 12 rebounds and CJ McCollum scored 23 points for New Orleans. The Pelicans tied Minnesota for seventh in the West with their sixth victory in seven games.

Jokic was in street clothes due to lingering calf tightness that bothered him Monday night in a victory over Philadelphia.

Jamal Murray had 21 points for Denver, and Bruce Brown added 19. The Nuggets lead in the Western Conference dropped to three games over Memphis with six to play.

Denver’s offense struggled without its leading scorer, rebounder and assist man, managing just 40 points in the first half on 34.8% shooting. The Nuggets were 4 of 28 from 3-point range on the night.

Pelicans: F Zion Williamson missed his 40th consecutive game with a hamstring injury. He will be re-evaluated Wednesday. ... New Orleans committed five fouls in the first half and 11 in the third quarter.

Nuggets: Missed their first nine shot attempts before Gordon’s layup with 7:42 left in the first quarter. ... Michael Porter Jr. was 0 for 7 from 3-point range. ... G Reggie Jackson, signed after he was bought out by Charlotte in February, has not played in the last four games.

