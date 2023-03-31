Rain and snow fade tonight through Friday morning

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Areas of rain and snow will track from west to east across Western Colorado this evening. Snow will mostly be over the higher terrain, but the valleys will chill enough that rain could change to snow overnight, too. Accumulation in the valleys will be minimal, if any. Most precipitation will end by midnight. Lingering spots of snow can redevelop over the mountains. Locally, that new development is most likely over the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, and the Bookcliffs. The last of that snow will end around or soon after noon.

This Weekend’s Weather

The exit of this storm system will set us up for a fair weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will range from mid-to-upper 50s on Saturday and upper 50s to lower 60s on Sunday. Morning lows will in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker is on track to arrive late Monday night or Tuesday morning. It will bring rain and snow to us in Western Colorado. This storm system will be rather cold, so we’ll have a bigger chance to get some snow in the valleys in addition to some rainy periods. The rain and snow could start as early as Monday night. It will fall throughout Tuesday and possibly into early Wednesday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with occasional rain or high-elevation snow. Sunset is at 7:36 PM. We’ll cool from mid-40s around 6 PM to upper 30s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with occasional rain or snow. Low temperatures will be near 31 degrees around Grand Junction, 28 degrees around Montrose, 29 degrees around Delta, and 25 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be cloudy and colder with a chance for occasional rain or snow through about midday. High temperatures will be near 51 degrees around Grand Junction, 47 degrees around Montrose, 50 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez.

