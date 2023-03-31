Rockies closer Daniel Bard placed on IL due to anxiety

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard (52) is pulled from the game with a bloodied hand...
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard (52) is pulled from the game with a bloodied hand during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:28 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed closer Daniel Bard on the 10-day injured list on Thursday due to anxiety.

The move came a few hours before their opener against the San Diego Padres. The Rockies filled his spot by calling up right-hander Jake Bird.

Bard said he has had anxiety both on and off the field.

“From my experience, knowing myself, I think just taking a step back, taking time to work through things, get it right, is the best approach,” he said. Bard added that it was a hard thing to admit and thanked the Rockies for their understanding. There is no timeline for his return.

The 37-year-old is heading into his fourth season with the Rockies. He was their main closer the last two years, recording 20 saves in 2021 and 34 saves last year.

He signed as a free agent with the Rockies prior to the 2020 season after missing the previous seven years after experiencing severe control issues. Those control issues resurfaced during the recent World Baseball Classic, when he had a 43.20 ERA in three appearances for the U.S.. He allowed eight runs, five hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Bard was a first-round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox in the 2006 amateur draft and made his big league debut in 2009.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Man barricades himself inside apartment on David Street
Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to...
Man gets life in prison for fatally stabbing child more than 50 times
Skiing and boarding extended until April 9 at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn extends longest ski season
Governor addresses affordable housing bill
Governor’s affordable housing plan will have direct impact on GJ housing
Pot lottery graphic.
Grand Junction pot shop lottery held March 30

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets...
Ingram has triple-double to help Pelicans rout Nuggets
Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron, right, gets congratulations from Elehuris Montero after hitting a...
Cron, Rockies rain homers on Padres for 7-2 opening win
April 3rd kicks off a new seat belt safety enforcement period.
Seat belt safety enforcement begins in April
Vail Resorts settled a wrongful death lawsuit over a chairlift accident.
Vaile Resorts settles wrongful death suit