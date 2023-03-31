Scattered mountain snow fades this evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re drying out and even seeing some sunshine across the lower elevations of the Western Slope. While that is going on, some scattered snow continues to linger around the higher elevations.

Mountain Snow Continues

The morning started off with plenty of clouds around the Western Slope. Now we’re starting to see those clouds and scattered snow consolidate to the higher elevations of mostly the northern portions of the region. Snow will continue to fall along those same regions through the rest of the afternoon, then that snow should start to fade away into the evening and overnight hours. We’ll continue to stay dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies around the lower elevations, and skies will continue to clear out across the entire Western Slope tonight and into early Saturday morning as that mountain snow comes to an end.

Very Beautiful Weekend

Saturday morning starts off with clear to mostly clear skies, and we won’t see very many changes to that view through much of the rest of the day across the Western Slope. Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue through the afternoon with high temperatures surging back up into the middle and upper 50s. We’ll see a little more of an increase in clouds on Sunday, but still expect to see plenty of sunshine with temperatures turning even warmer--into he upper 50s and lower 60s. We’re finally going to get some pleasant weather across the region just in time for the weekend. Find a way to get out there and enjoy it!

Rain and Snow Returns Next Week

Our stretch of pleasant weather once again doesn’t last very long, and we’ll start to really see clouds on the increase again through the day on Monday. Some rain and mountain snow could start popping up by as early as Monday evening, but the best chances for rain and snow still look to be Monday night through Tuesday evening. We may get a brief break in the action on Wednesday, then we’ll be watching a potential second round of rain and snow on Thursday.

Next 24 Hours

While scattered snow continues in the mountains, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the afternoon in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez with highs mostly in the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s. Expect some occasional gusty winds of 20-30 MPH through the afternoon. Mountain snow winds down, and skies start clearing out tonight and into early Saturday morning with lows dropping into the middle to upper 20s and lower 30s. The warm up starts again on Saturday with sunny to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 50s. A couple of places could reach the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.