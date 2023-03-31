Summit County to welcome newest town, Keystone

25 years in the making and it's finally happening, Summit County is welcoming the town of Keystone.
25 years in the making and it’s finally happening, Summit County is welcoming the town of Keystone.(MGN)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:56 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 25 years in the making and it’s finally happening, Summit County is welcoming the town of Keystone.

The area is known for Keystone ski resort and now a town is in the works.

On Tuesday, March 28th registered voters in Summit County and the surrounding Keystone area voted to incorporate a ‘home rule town.’

The measure passed with 67% of the vote. Home rule is a form of governing that is defined by citizens in a municipality to have control over local responsibilities.

A group backing the decision to make Keystone an official town has been spearheading the project for over 25 years. A formal petition for the town was filed by the group in a Summit County district courthouse.

One of the group’s big reasons for creating the town of Keystone had to do with taxes. While the surrounding community of Keystone provides $8.5 million for Summit County, they only receive $85,000.

If the move to incorporate the town of Keystone proceeds, it likely won’t be until next year that it has a working local government.

