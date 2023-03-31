Summit County to welcome newest town, Keystone

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 25 years in the making and it’s finally happening, Summit County is welcoming the town of Keystone.

The area is known for Keystone ski resort and now a town is in the works.

On Tuesday, March 28th registered voters in Summit County and the surrounding Keystone area voted to incorporate a ‘home rule town.’

The measure passed with 67% of the vote. Home rule is a form of governing that is defined by citizens in a municipality to have control over local responsibilities.

A group backing the decision to make Keystone an official town has been spearheading the project for over 25 years. A formal petition for the town was filed by the group in a Summit County district courthouse.

One of the group’s big reasons for creating the town of Keystone had to do with taxes. While the surrounding community of Keystone provides $8.5 million for Summit County, they only receive $85,000.

If the move to incorporate the town of Keystone proceeds, it likely won’t be until next year that it has a working local government.

