Vaile Resorts settles wrongful death suit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Vail Resorts settled a wrongful death lawsuit over a chairlift accident.

Back in February of 2020, Jason Varnish, a New Jersey man was caught on a Blue Sky chairlift at Vail Resorts. His jacket became entangled in the chairlift. Varnish was caught hanging about ten feet off the ground for about eight minutes until help arrived.

Varnish’s children sued the ski area claiming the ski area was negligent with passenger safety on the chairlift.

Vail Resorts argued the waiver and liability releases, signed by guests, prevented the family from suing them.

This same argument about the fine-print in waivers by the ski resort has been used in other cases.

The Colorado Ski Safety Act outlines the risks of skiing. The Colorado Ski Safety Act also caps wrongful death lawsuit claims at $250,000.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.