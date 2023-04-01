Warming this weekend precedes more rain and snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The weekend has arrived. Saturday will be a beauty. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. High temperatures near or just shy of 60 degrees and morning lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and morning lows in the low-to-mid 30s.

This Weekend In the High Country

The mountains will be sunny and snow free on Saturday. High temperatures will range from upper 30s to mid-40s across the High Country. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny. Snow is possible in the northern mountains around Steamboat Springs. High temperatures will be in the 40s across the High Country.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Sunset is at 7:37 PM. We’ll cool from near 50 degrees around 6 PM to near 40 degrees by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear and colder. Low temperatures by morning will be near 30 degrees around Grand Junction, 27 degrees around Montrose, 28 degrees around Delta, and 23 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will start sunny, then clouds will increase a bit in the afternoon. We’ll be warmer but still unseasonably cool. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees around Grand Junction, 57 degrees around Montrose, 58 degrees around Delta, and 56 degrees around Cortez. The wind will still be brisk with gusts of 15-25 mph.

Rain & Snow Return

Our next weather maker is on track to arrive Monday night and Tuesday morning. Colder air will arrive with the new storm system. We may start with snow late Monday night, then we’ll change to rain in the valleys on Tuesday afternoon. The rain and snow will fade to an end Tuesday night. Colder air will be slower to retreat, and all of next week will be colder than normal.

