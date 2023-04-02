Late season snow to fall Monday night and Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A late season storm system will bring snow to us in Western Colorado, even in the valleys, Monday night and Tuesday. The approach of this storm system will bring wind for our Monday.

Wind Gusts Up To 60 mph

A High Wind Warning is in effect Monday from 11 AM to 11 PM. Winds will increase on Monday to 30-40 mph. Gusts of 35-50 mph are likely, and a few gusts of up to 60 mph are possible. Use caution when driving, especially if you’re driving a high profile vehicle. Also be sure to secure outdoor lawn furniture and be aware that tree limbs can break. The wind will subside Monday night, but it will still gust to 30-45 mph on Tuesday.

Local Winter Weather Alerts

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3 PM Monday until 9 PM Tuesday for areas of the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the West Elk Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains above 9,000 feet and for the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Dallas Divide, the Northwest San Juans, and the Southwest San Juans above 8,500 feet from 6 PM Monday until 9 PM Tuesday. The biggest snow accumulation is likely within the Winter Weather Advisory. Blowing snow will reduce visibility. Travel can become dangerous at times.

Expected New Snowfall

Up to 1-3 inches of snow can fall along Highway 50 from Grand Junction and the surround Grand Valley to Delta to Montrose. Other lower areas around the Dorlores River Valley and the Four Corners will also get about 1-3 inches with some potential for local variation. Melting may mean limited accumulation in the valleys along Highway 50, so even through up to three inches of snow may fall, that much snow will likely not be on the ground. On the higher terrain, new snow accumulation of of 12-16 inches is possible on the Grand Mesa, and 5-10 inches of new accumulation will be widespread on the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Elk Mountains, Battlement Mesa, and the San Juan Mountains.

Timing For Western Colorado

Spotty rain showers or high elevation snow showers are possible starting between 3 PM and 6 PM Monday. The spotty showers will increase through midnight Monday night. Snow will increase overnight, both in the valleys and over the mountains. Snow could mean a slow Monday morning commute. Travel through the mountains will be dangerous at times. Scattered to widespread snow is likely throughout the afternoon, but there can be some breaks. Snow will fade from north to south between about 6 PM and midnight Tuesday night. Any lingering snow will end before sunrise Wednesday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Sunset is at 7:39 PM. We’ll cool from mid-60s around 6 PM to lower 50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy and mild. Low temperatures will be near 44 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 42 degrees around Delta, and 34 degrees around Cortez. Monday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy and windy. Wind gusts can be as high as 35-50 mph, even in the valleys. High temperatures will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction, 60 degrees around Montrose, 61 degrees around Delta, and 63 degrees around Cortez.

