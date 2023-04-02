Officer involved shooting involving Grand Junction Police Department

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:16 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction police report a “heavy law enforcement presence in the area of N. 16th St and Walnut Ave for an officer involved shooting involving the Grand Junction Police Department. The suspect has been transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. There were no officers injured in the incident. Additional information will be released by the Critical Incident Response Team.”

We have a crew on the way.

