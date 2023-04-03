Car crashes into family’s living room, killing beloved dog

The family believes it could be up to a year before they are able to move back into their home. (KGTV, KAREN LOWE, KASSIE LOWE, CNN)
By KGTV Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A family in San Diego is recovering after a car crashed into their home, killing their beloved dog and leaving their home of 30 years uninhabitable.

The home of Karen Lowe and her family for 30 years is boarded up and covered in caution tape after a car crashed into it in mid-March.

“It felt like our safe home. This is where you go at the end of the day,” Lowe said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to recover.”

Karen Lowe says she woke up to “what felt like an earthquake” but was actually a car crashing...
Karen Lowe says she woke up to “what felt like an earthquake” but was actually a car crashing through her fence and into her living room. The car hit the family dog and landed just feet away from Lowe’s husband.(Source: Karen Lowe, KGTV via CNN)

Lowe says she woke up around 1 a.m. to “what felt like an earthquake” but was actually a car crashing through their fence into the home’s living room, where the family dog was sleeping. The car hit the dog and landed just feet away from Lowe’s husband.

The dog sustained traumatic injuries and did not survive.

“The vet was really kind. She told us what it would be like, and we got to hold him and talk to him through the whole thing,” said Lowe, with tears in her eyes.

The Lowe family dog sustained traumatic injuries after he was hit by a car that crashed into...
The Lowe family dog sustained traumatic injuries after he was hit by a car that crashed into his family's house. He did not survive.(Source: Karen Lowe, KGTV via CNN)

One of Lowe’s daughters, a senior at San Diego State University, posted pictures of the damage to Instagram.

“Overnight, my childhood home, the only house I’d ever lived in, was ruined. In a matter of seconds, my 21 years of memories in this house are overshadowed by destruction and grief,” she wrote in the post.

The family was forced out of their home due to the damage. Lowe and her husband have been staying in a hotel while they wait for repairs to start, hopefully sooner rather than later.

“There’s no plan for what you’re going to do if the house that you felt like you’ve always lived in is now not accessible and now also doesn’t feel safe,” Lowe said.

She says insurance will not cover the security deposit for a short-term rental, and she believes it could be up to a year before her family is able to move back into their home. Her oldest daughter created a GoFundMe to help her parents pay for repairs and a place to stay in the meantime.

Copyright 2023 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire
Imagen ilustrativa
Officer involved shooting involving Grand Junction Police Department
Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Man barricades himself inside apartment on David Street
Skiing and boarding extended until April 9 at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn extends longest ski season
Pot lottery graphic.
Grand Junction pot shop lottery held March 30

Latest News

FIlE - Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st...
Trump faces setbacks in other probes as NY case proceeds
The former president is facing over 30 business fraud-related counts following an investigation...
Trump, legal team set up for fight as he prepares to surrender
President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed...
Biden to push clean energy, economic agenda in Minneapolis
Russian police officers are seen at the site of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg,...
Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger