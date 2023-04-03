Colorado Democrats pass bill targeting abortion reversal at pregnancy centers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday, the state house passed a bill protecting those seeking reproductive health care by prohibiting deceptive practices at anti-abortion centers.

SB 23-190 is a part of the Safe Access to Protected Health Care legislative package, which is cracking down on anti-abortion centers, also known as crisis pregnancy centers. Proponents say these centers often mislead or convince women seeking abortion to rethink their decisions.

The local Pregnancy Center in Grand Junction is one of those crisis pregnancy centers as a member of Care Net. The center lists services including abortion information, adoption agency information, and pregnancy tests on its website, and describes its goal as to, “educate, support and empower women facing unplanned pregnancies with professional medical care.” It does not offer or claim to offer abortions.

“The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade unleashed a wave of anti-abortion legislation across the country, which puts critical reproductive care for too many of our neighbors out of reach,” Senator Julie Gonzales, D-Denver said.

