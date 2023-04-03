Fire crews scramble to trailer fire in south-central Grand Junction

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction fire crews raced to knock down flames at a trailer on Mesa near Independence.

We’re told it started on one trailer’s porch and spread to another.

Crews report two trailers are extensively damaged but no apparent injuries.

___

This story is still developing. More information will be added as it is released by authorities.

