Fire crews scramble to trailer fire in south-central Grand Junction
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction fire crews raced to knock down flames at a trailer on Mesa near Independence.
We’re told it started on one trailer’s porch and spread to another.
Crews report two trailers are extensively damaged but no apparent injuries.
___
This story is still developing. More information will be added as it is released by authorities.
