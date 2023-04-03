Fire crews scramble to trailer fire in south-central Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction fire crews raced to knock down flames at a trailer on Mesa near Independence.

We’re told it started on one trailer’s porch and spread to another.

Crews report two trailers are extensively damaged but no apparent injuries.

This story is still developing. More information will be added as it is released by authorities.

