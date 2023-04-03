US senators begin their delegation trip along Colorado river

Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - US democrat Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper from Colorado arrived in Grand Junction today with US republican Senator Cynthia Lummis and Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton.

They are beginning their tour of the Colorado River to explore various state’s water usage and find a solution to conserve water.

They stopped at the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District to check out the local water treatment facilities.

The senators agreed that a bi-partisan solution should be found for both lower and higher basin regions.

