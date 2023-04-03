Water conservation efforts inspire a tour of the Colorado River

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 23-year long drought raises concerns for water conservation efforts across seven states and tribes.

These western states are part of a century old agreement called the Colorado River Compact, established in 1922.

Seven states were broken down into upper basin regions and lower basin regions like this:

UPPER BASIN: LOWER BASIN: Colorado Arizona Utah California New Mexico Nevada Wyoming

Now several US lawmakers are facing the challenge of re-defining the water use spread across those states.

Senator Michael Bennet said, “We’re going to have to find a way for the upper basin, the lower basin states to come together.”

As part of their hopes to agree on a way to move forward, Senator Bennet will join Senator John Hickenlooper, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton for a tour along the Colorado River.

“It’s going to be a three-day congressional delegation along the Colorado river, to look in a bipartisan way at the condition of the river,” said Bennet.

Their trip began at the Roller Dam in De Beque canyon, and they followed the water to the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District.

Their final stop, California. A state that will have to get on board with a water use agreement.

“If we end up with a six-state solution, with California on the outside, we will go into litigation, the litigation will rapidly end up at Supreme Court, the Supreme Court doesn’t have a very thick level of experience in water law,” said Hickenlooper.

“There is no Republican or Democratic water,” Hickenlooper added. He stated he wants to find the best option with the maximum benefits for all states and tribes involved.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.