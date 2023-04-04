City spokesperson clarifies missing ballots.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction’s municipal elections kick off on Tuesday, April 4th and residents said they have yet to receive a ballot.

On Monday a city spokesperson wanted clarify a few points to voters who may confused on where their ballot went.

The spokesperson said this election is unlike other, bigger elections such as a general or state one, because of this only people residing within city limits may vote in this municipal election.

If voters did not receive a ballot it could be they don’t reside in city limits or they might have changed address recently and their ballot never got delivered to them.

The city spokesperson said in a comment voters should confirm with the city clerk if they are within city limits and where voters can pick up a ballot in time for Tuesday’s election.

Voters have until 7p.m. on Tuesday to turn their ballot in.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.