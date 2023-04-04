Grand Rivers pet of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Lana!

Lana is a 6-year-old gentle giant. She is a staff favorite, and everyone loves her. She is very calm and loves everyone that she meets. She could do well with other dogs if they understand her size. You’ll need a big spot on the couch next to you so she can cuddle.

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 4/8/23 from 9:30am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

