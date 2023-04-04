Grand Rivers Pet of the Week
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:46 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Lana!
Lana is a 6-year-old gentle giant. She is a staff favorite, and everyone loves her. She is very calm and loves everyone that she meets. She could do well with other dogs if they understand her size. You’ll need a big spot on the couch next to you so she can cuddle.
Adoptable NOW and at our event:
Chow Down Pet Supplies
2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO
Sat 4/8/23 from 9:30am-12:30pm
Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please
