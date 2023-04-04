Grand Rivers Pet of the Week

Grand Rivers pet of the week
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:46 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Lana!

Lana is a 6-year-old gentle giant. She is a staff favorite, and everyone loves her. She is very calm and loves everyone that she meets. She could do well with other dogs if they understand her size. You’ll need a big spot on the couch next to you so she can cuddle.

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 4/8/23 from 9:30am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire
Imagen ilustrativa
Officer involved shooting involving Grand Junction Police Department
Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Man barricades himself inside apartment on David Street
Skiing and boarding extended until April 9 at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn extends longest ski season
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

GRPOTW
Grand Rivers pet of the week
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Tight security ahead of Trump arraignment
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
A shooting at a Colorado Springs mall
The former president is facing over 30 business fraud-related counts following an investigation...
Trump returns to New York on criminal charges